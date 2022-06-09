U.S. Justice Department launches civil-rights probe into Louisiana State Police

Law enforcement officers block the entrance to the Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil-rights probe into the Louisiana State Police, department officials said on Thursday, more than three years after the deadly arrest of black motorist Ronald Greene in the state in 2019.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Nandita Bose; Editing by Tim Ahmann

