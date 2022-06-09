1 minute read
U.S. Justice Department launches civil-rights probe into Louisiana State Police
WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil-rights probe into the Louisiana State Police, department officials said on Thursday, more than three years after the deadly arrest of black motorist Ronald Greene in the state in 2019.
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Nandita Bose; Editing by Tim Ahmann
