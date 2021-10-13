Skip to main content

U.S. Justice Department opens probe of Texas juvenile detention facilities

A folder with the seal of the U.S. Department of Justice sits on a table at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into juvenile detention facilities in Texas after receiving reports of physical and sexual abuse by staff members against children, U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke said on Wednesday.

"Our investigation will focus on whether there is a pattern or practice of physical or sexual abuse of children in Texas's secure facilities," Clarke told a news conference.

"We will also investigate whether there is a pattern or practice of harm as a result of the excessive use of chemical restraints, excessive use of isolation, or lack of adequate mental health services," she said.

Over the last few years, Clarke said, at least 11 staff members of Texas facilities have been arrested for sexually abusing children in their care.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis

