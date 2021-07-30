Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Justice Department sues Texas to block order aimed at curbing travel of undocumented migrants

Security stand guard at the headquarters of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday sued Texas and its governor, Greg Abbott, to block an executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19.

"No State may obstruct the Federal Government in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities," the department said in its complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in El Paso.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

