U.S. Justice Dept issues new policy on communications with White House

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday handed down new policies governing the Justice Department's interactions with the White House aimed at minimizing political interference in law enforcement, the Justice Department said.

Garland said in a statement that the new policies further "longstanding Departmental norms of independence from inappropriate influences, the principled exercise of discretion, and the treatment of like cases alike.”

The Justice Department under former attorneys general William Barr and Jeff Sessions was regularly accused by Democrats of putting Republican former President Donald Trump's personal and political interests ahead of the law.

