U.S. Justice Dept launches new initiative to combat discriminatory lending

The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a new initiative to combat discriminatory lending practices, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, 'redlining' remains a persistent form of discrimination that harms minority communities," Garland told a news conference.

Through the initiative, authorities "will mobilize resources focused on making fair access to credit," he said. "It will seek to address fair lending concerns on a broader geographic scale than the Justice Department has ever done before."

Reporting by Pete Schroeder, writing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.