United States
U.S. Justice Dept launches new initiative to combat discriminatory lending
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a new initiative to combat discriminatory lending practices, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, 'redlining' remains a persistent form of discrimination that harms minority communities," Garland told a news conference.
Through the initiative, authorities "will mobilize resources focused on making fair access to credit," he said. "It will seek to address fair lending concerns on a broader geographic scale than the Justice Department has ever done before."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.