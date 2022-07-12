1 minute read
U.S. Justice Dept launches task force to protect women's reproductive rights
WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled a new task force that aims to protect women's reproductive healthcare freedom, after the Supreme Court last month overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese
