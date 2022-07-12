U.S. Justice Dept launches task force to protect women's reproductive rights

An abortion rights protester holds a sign as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled a new task force that aims to protect women's reproductive healthcare freedom, after the Supreme Court last month overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese

