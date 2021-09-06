Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Justice Dept. says will protect Texas abortion clinics that come under attack

By
2 minute read

An exam room at the Planned Parenthood South Austin Health Center is shown in Austin, Texas, U.S. June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would not tolerate attacks against people seeking or providing abortions in Texas, as the agency explores ways of challenging the state's recently enacted law that imposed a near-total ban on abortion.

The law, known as SB8, leaves enforcement up to individual citizens, enabling them to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland said in a statement the department would “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” through a 1994 law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act).

The FACE Act prohibits the use of force and physical obstruction to interfere with a person obtaining or providing reproductive health services. Former President Bill Clinton backed the legislation in response to violence by anti-abortion activists in the 1980s and 90s.

"The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack," Garland said, adding that he would "not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services."

Garland said the Justice Department would enforce the FACE Act while it "urgently explores all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The law took effect early on Wednesday in Texas after the U.S. Supreme Court did not act on abortion rights groups' request to block it. That suggests Supreme Court justices arecloser than ever to overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision under which abortion rights have been protected.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:24 PM UTC

Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida

U.S. Southern states still grappling with widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms.

United States
Filibuster imperils Pelosi's abortion bill in U.S. Senate - Klobuchar
United States
U.S. probing nearly 350 reports of oil spills in wake of Hurricane Ida
United States
Florida gunman kills 4 including baby, wounds 11-year-old girl

A self-described survivalist in body armor shot and killed four people, including a woman and her 3-month-old baby boy in her arms, before surrendering to police in central Florida on Sunday, officials said.

United States
U.S. Justice Dept. says will protect Texas abortion clinics that come under attack