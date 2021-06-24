Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Justice Dept urges states to help prevent evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

1 minute read

Protesters surround the LA Superior Court to prevent an upcoming wave of evictions and call on Governor Gavin Newsom to pass an eviction moratorium, amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday urged state courts to adopt strategies that will prevent families who are struggling to pay rent from being evicted from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it is particularly concerned about the disparate impact that evictions could have on women and people of color.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 3:06 PM UTCFifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials

Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said.

United StatesBiden administration extends residential eviction ban until end of July
United StatesSenators brief top Republican on infrastructure deal ahead of Biden meeting
United StatesU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; spending on equipment strong
United StatesRudy Giuliani is suspended from law practice over Trump, election comments