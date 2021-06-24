United States
U.S. Justice Dept urges states to help prevent evictions during COVID-19 pandemic
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday urged state courts to adopt strategies that will prevent families who are struggling to pay rent from being evicted from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it is particularly concerned about the disparate impact that evictions could have on women and people of color.
