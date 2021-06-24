U.S. Justice Dept urges states to help prevent evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

Protesters surround the LA Superior Court to prevent an upcoming wave of evictions and call on Governor Gavin Newsom to pass an eviction moratorium, amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday urged state courts to adopt strategies that will prevent families who are struggling to pay rent from being evicted from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it is particularly concerned about the disparate impact that evictions could have on women and people of color.

