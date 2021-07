U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) makes an announcement in Huntsville, Alabama, U.S. March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department in a court filing on Tuesday declined to defend Republican congressman Mo Brooks in a lawsuit that alleges he conspired to instigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The lawsuit was brought by Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

