U.S. Justice to seek to dismiss Texas lawsuit against guidance on emergency care law

United States · August 3, 2022 · 7:27 PM UTC · undefined ago · undefined ago

The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a motion to dismiss a Texas lawsuit challenging guidance from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department on an emergency care law know as EMTALA, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday.