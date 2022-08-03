1 minute read
U.S. Justice to seek to dismiss Texas lawsuit against guidance on emergency care law
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a motion to dismiss a Texas lawsuit challenging guidance from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department on an emergency care law know as EMTALA, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler
