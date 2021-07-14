United States
U.S. Justice watchdog blasts FBI for botched probe of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog lambasted the FBI in a scathing report on Wednesday for botching its investigation into sexual abuse allegations against disgraced ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, saying it failed to look into the allegations "with the utmost seriousness and "urgency that they deserved."
