U.S. Justice watchdog blasts FBI for botched probe of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar

Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog lambasted the FBI in a scathing report on Wednesday for botching its investigation into sexual abuse allegations against disgraced ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, saying it failed to look into the allegations "with the utmost seriousness and "urgency that they deserved."