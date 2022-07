U.S. launches civil rights probe over Maryland State Police hiring practices

The Department of Justice (DOJ) logo is pictured on a wall after a news conference in New York December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it has launched a civil rights investigation into whether the Maryland State Police engages in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.

The investigation, known as a "pattern or practice" civil probe, marks the latest in a string of cases launched by President Joe Biden's Justice Department into police departments across the country for potentially systemic discriminatory conduct.

The other six new cases involving police departments such as Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky, however, are investigating potentially discriminatory conduct by law enforcement officers against civilians.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Friday's case against the Maryland State Police, by contrast, relates to potentially discriminatory employment practices within the department itself.

“Discrimination has no place in any workplace, and especially in law enforcement agencies,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

“Our investigation will determine whether the Maryland Department of State Police has created racially discriminatory barriers for Black people seeking job opportunities and promotions and, if so, identify the reforms necessary to ensure equal employment opportunities."

A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.