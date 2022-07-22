1 minute read
U.S. launches probe of Houston over alleged discrimination in municipal services
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said it had opened an "environmental justice investigation" into Houston, which would examine whether the city responds to requests for municipal services in a manner that discriminates against Black and Latino Houston residents.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.