U.S. launches probe of Houston over alleged discrimination in municipal services

An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said it had opened an "environmental justice investigation" into Houston, which would examine whether the city responds to requests for municipal services in a manner that discriminates against Black and Latino Houston residents.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

