United States

U.S. lawmakers aim to prevent FAA safety furloughs during government shutdowns

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday are introducing legislation to prevent the furloughing of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety employees during government shutdowns.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman and other senior Democratic and Republican lawmakers are unveiling legislation to prevent furloughs and ensure air traffic controllers continue to be paid during shutdowns, according to a fact sheet.

During the 2018-2019 federal government shutdown, more than 17,000 FAA employees -- 40% of the entire agency—were furloughed -- including the majority of the agency’s aviation safety inspectors. The proposal has the backing of major airlines, aviation unions

Reporting by David Shepardson

