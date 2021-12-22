U.S. lawmakers to probe Live Nation's role at deadly Travis Scott concert

The logo and trading information for Live Nation Entertainment is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are launching a probe into the role of events promoting company Live Nation Entertainment (LYV.N) at rapper Travis Scott's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last month, in which 10 people died in a stampede.

U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Representatives James Comer, Kevin Brady, Al Green, and Bill Pascrell Jr. sent a letter to Live Nation President Michael Rapino for information regarding the events of the Astroworld Festival on November 5, the Congressional committee said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

