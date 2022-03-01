U.S. lawmakers plan March 8 vote on U.S. gov't funding -report
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Congress is expected to vote March 8 on a so-called omnibus spending bill to fund the U.S. government, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.
Hoyer announced the plan on a call with House Democrats, Politico reporter Sarah Ferris said in a post on Twitter.
Representatives for Hoyer's office could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.
The move comes after U.S. lawmakers last month approved a stopgap funding bill to fund federal agencies through March 11, avoiding a government shutdown.
Hoyer is scheduled to speak to reporters at a 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) news briefing.
