U.S. lawmakers plan March 8 vote on U.S. gov't funding -report

U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) signed a continuing resolution to avoid a U.S. government shutdown during a bill enrollment ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Congress is expected to vote March 8 on a so-called omnibus spending bill to fund the U.S. government, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Hoyer announced the plan on a call with House Democrats, Politico reporter Sarah Ferris said in a post on Twitter.

Representatives for Hoyer's office could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

The move comes after U.S. lawmakers last month approved a stopgap funding bill to fund federal agencies through March 11, avoiding a government shutdown.

Hoyer is scheduled to speak to reporters at a 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) news briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Morgan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.