U.S. lawyer Avenatti sentenced to four years prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels

Former attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the press after the guilty verdict in his criminal trial, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Michael Avenatti, the brash California lawyer who once took on then-President Donald Trump, was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for defrauding his best-known former client, the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.