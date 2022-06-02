1 minute read
U.S. lawyer Avenatti sentenced to four years prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels
NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Michael Avenatti, the brash California lawyer who once took on then-President Donald Trump, was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for defrauding his best-known former client, the porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis
