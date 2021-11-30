U.S. Majority Leader Schumer says Senate will pass debt limit increase 'soon'

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he looks forward to passing the debt limit increase "soon," after a "good conversation" with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"The Senate must take action to make sure the United States does not default on its sovereign debt for the first time in its history," Schumer said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

"I recently had a good conversation with the Republican leader about this issue and expect to continue those talks...I look forward to achieving a bipartisan solution to addressing the debt limit soon."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moira Warburton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.