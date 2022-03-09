U.S. man to have transplant of genetically modified pig's heart dies, hospital says

March 9 (Reuters) - David Bennett, the 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease who made history as the first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Maryland Medical Center, the hospital said.

Bennett received the transplant on January 7. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.