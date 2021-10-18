U.S. manufacturing output declines in September

Autonomous robots assemble an X model SUV at the BMW manufacturing facility in Greer, South Carolina, U.S. November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in September as motor vehicle output slumped amid an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

Manufacturing output dropped 0.7% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. Data for August was revised down to show production falling 0.4% instead of rising 0.2% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production edging up 0.1%.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

