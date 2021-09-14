Skip to main content

United States

U.S. median income dropped in 2020 and poverty rose, Census data shows

1 minute read

A customer counts his cash at the register while purchasing an item at a Best Buy store in Flushing, New York March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/File Photo

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The median U.S. household income decreased in 2020 and the poverty rate rose, according to a government survey released on Tuesday that helps to quantify how much Americans' finances were affected after the coronavirus pandemic severely disrupted the U.S. economy

The U.S. Census Bureau said real median household income decreased to $67,500 in 2020, down 2.9% from 2019. The report also showed that the nation’s poverty rate rose to 11.4% from 10.5% in 2019, the first increase after five years of declines.

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

