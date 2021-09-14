United States
U.S. median income dropped in 2020 and poverty rose, Census data shows
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The median U.S. household income decreased in 2020 and the poverty rate rose, according to a government survey released on Tuesday that helps to quantify how much Americans' finances were affected after the coronavirus pandemic severely disrupted the U.S. economy
The U.S. Census Bureau said real median household income decreased to $67,500 in 2020, down 2.9% from 2019. The report also showed that the nation’s poverty rate rose to 11.4% from 10.5% in 2019, the first increase after five years of declines.
