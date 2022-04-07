1 minute read
U.S. Medicare limits coverage for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government health plan for people over age 65 on Thursday issued its final coverage policy for Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, saying that it would limit it to patients in clinical trials.
For drugs similar to Aduhelm, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it would allow coverage if the medication is approved after a standard review by the Food and Drug Administration.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.