U.S. Medicare limits coverage for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial recently approved drug for early Alzheimer's disease, is seen at Butler Hospital, one of the clinical research sites in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. June 16, 2021. Jessica Rinaldi/Pool via REUTERS

April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government health plan for people over age 65 on Thursday issued its final coverage policy for Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, saying that it would limit it to patients in clinical trials.

For drugs similar to Aduhelm, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it would allow coverage if the medication is approved after a standard review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.