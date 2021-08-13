Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. military base in Washington on lockdown due to potential armed individual

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A military base in Washington, D.C., said it was on lockdown on Friday because of a potentially armed person.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in southeast Washington,on its Facebook page urged anyone who saw the person to run or hide.

"Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent. If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT," it said.

The base hosts the Defense Intelligence Agency headquarters.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Howard Goller

