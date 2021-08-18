Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans from Afghanistan on Tuesday

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans, permanent residents of the United States, and their families from Afghanistan on Tuesday, a White House official said.

"Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate," the official said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:53 AM UTC

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable.

United States
Lawsuit alleges Wisconsin authorities' conspiracy with racists led to Kyle Rittenhouse killings
United States
NRA's 'unabated' corruption justifies shutting it down, New York says
United States
House Democrats tee up second voting-rights measure
United States
Los Angeles to require masks at large outdoor sporting, music events