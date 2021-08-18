U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans from Afghanistan on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans, permanent residents of the United States, and their families from Afghanistan on Tuesday, a White House official said.

"Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate," the official said in a statement.

