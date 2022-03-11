U.S. to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows

The Tribute in Light art installation is seen from Empire State Building, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department acknowledged on Thursday that it would miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden's executive order to review and release documents from the FBI investigation of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In a filing, it told Judge Sarah Netburn in New York that the FBI would have released most of the required documents by mid-March, but more releases would occur into mid-April.

This was "due to continuing co-ordination with a number of foreign governments and ongoing interagency review," it added.

In September, Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation and gave it six months to make public the declassified documents.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

