U.S. natgas output, demand to rise in 2022 -EIA

A flare burns excess natural gas in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 23, 2019. Picture taken November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production and demand will both rise in 2022 as the economy grows, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected that dry gas production will rise to 96.69 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022 and 99.15 bcfd in 2023 from a record 93.56 bcfd in 2021.

The agency also projected that gas consumption would rise to 84.59 bcfd in 2022 from 82.97 bcfd in 2021, then slide to 84.26 bcfd in 2023. That compares with a record 85.29 bcfd in 2019.

EIA's projections in March for 2022 were bigger than its February forecasts of 96.09 bcfd for supply and 84.27 bcfd for demand.

The agency forecast U.S. liquefied natural gas exports would reach 11.34 bcfd in 2022 and 12.13 bcfd in 2023, up from a record 9.76 bcfd in 2021. That is a little lower than its February forecast of 11.35 bcfd in 2022.

EIA projected U.S. coal production would rise to 603.9 million short tons in 2022 and 612.6 million short tons in 2023 from 578.4 million short tons in 2021 as power plants burn more coal due to an expected rise in gas prices.

In 2020, coal output fell to 535.3 million short tons, its lowest since 1965.

EIA projected carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels would rise to 4.968 billion tonnes in 2022 from 4.883 billion tonnes in 2021 as power generators burn more coal before sliding to 4.951 billion tonnes in 2023.

That compares with a coronavirus-demand depressed 4.576 billion tonnes in 2020, which was the lowest since 1983.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio

