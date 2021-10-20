Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Naval facility in Maryland on lockdown over bomb threat

1 minute read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy facility in Bethesda, Maryland, which houses the famed Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was on lockdown on Wednesday due to a bomb threat, the military facility posted on Twitter.

All personnel at the Naval Support Activity Bethesda facility were ordered to shelter in place after the base received an anonymous phone call around 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT) saying there was a bomb at or near the site, the base said.

The base earlier said it was investigating a potential active shooter, but later said there were no indications of one.

In addition to treating members of the armed services, the Walter Reed medical facility is also used by presidents and other senior government officials.

Then-President Donald Trump spent several days at a special suite at Walter Reed last year being treated for COVID-19.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter and Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:07 AM UTC

U.S. Senate Republicans poised to stop Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday will try for the third time this year to advance a voting rights bill aimed at thwarting new balloting restrictions passed in Republican-led states, fueled by Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election.

United States
Accused Florida school shooter pleads guilty in 2018 Parkland massacre
United States
U.S. House committee backs contempt charge against Trump aide Bannon
United States
Biden heads to birthplace to tout infrastructure, spending packages
United States
White House lays out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11