U.S. NHC: 40% chance of cyclone over central subtropical Atlantic















Oct 24 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure located over the central subtropical Atlantic has a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone while it passes near Bermuda in 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday.

"Regardless of development, periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over Bermuda through tonight," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru;











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.