U.S. NHC says 40% chance of cyclone east of Bermuda

July 12 (Reuters) - A low pressure system located more than 500 miles (804.7 km)east-northeast of Bermuda has a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for some development of this system, and a subtropical or tropical depression or storm could form during the next few days while the system moves generally eastward," the Miami- based forecaster said.

Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.