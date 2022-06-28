1 minute read
U.S. NHC says 40% chance of cyclone over Gulf of Mexico
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 28 (Reuters) - A low pressure system centered over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
"This system is forecast to move slowly westward or west-southwestward and approach the coast of Texas during the next two days," the NHC said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.