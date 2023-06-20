U.S. NHC says 50% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands
June 19 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a 50% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.
"Environmental conditions appear favorable for further development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a couple of days," the Miami based forecaster said.
Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Kim Coghill
