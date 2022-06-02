U.S. NHC says 80% chance of cyclone near Yucatan Peninsula

June 1 (Reuters) - There is an 80% chance that a cyclone will form in the next 48 hours from an area of low pressure located near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"This system is likely to become a tropical depression while it moves slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two," the Miami based forecaster said.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

