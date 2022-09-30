U.S. NHC says Ian now a post-tropical cyclone, to weaken further















Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ian, which made landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina earlier on Friday, is now a post-tropical cyclone, and should continue to weaken overnight, The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. read more

The forecaster said Ian, about 20 miles (35 km) northwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), continues to bring a dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and a high wind threat.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











