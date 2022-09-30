U.S. NHC says Ian now a post-tropical cyclone, to weaken further

Caden Simmons, a 16-year-old local resident, walks with a U.S. flag on a flooded street after he recovered it from flood waters, as Hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ian, which made landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina earlier on Friday, is now a post-tropical cyclone, and should continue to weaken overnight, The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. read more

The forecaster said Ian, about 20 miles (35 km) northwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), continues to bring a dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and a high wind threat.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.