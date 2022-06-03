U.S. NHC says Potential Tropical Cyclone One to become storm by late Friday
June 2 (Reuters) - Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to become a tropical depression on Friday and a tropical storm later in the day or by night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.
The system is located about 95 miles(155 km) north-northwest of Cozumel Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kilometers per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.
