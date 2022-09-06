U.S. NHC sees 50% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 6 (Reuters) - A broad low pressure system near the Cape Verde Islands has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The system could develop into a tropical depression in a few days while moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour over the eastern and central Atlantic, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.