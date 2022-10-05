U.S. NHC sees 60% chance of cyclone east of Windward Islands















Oct 5 (Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located just east of the Windward Islands has 60% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

"A tropical depression is likely to form over the next several days if the system remains over open waters while moving westward at about 15 mph (24 kilometers per hour) through the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean Sea," the NHC said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.