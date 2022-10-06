U.S. NHC sees 80% chance of storm over southeastern Caribbean















Oct 6 (Reuters) - A low pressure area over the far southeastern Caribbean Sea has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The system is producing showers and thunderstorms over the southern Windward Islands, northern South America, and adjacent waters, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.