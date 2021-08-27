Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. NRC finds cable raceway issues at Georgia Vogtle nuclear unit

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Friday it found quality issues in the safety-related electrical cable raceway system at the planned Unit 3 reactor at Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia, which is owned by Southern Co's (SO.N) Georgia Power.

Initial conclusions from NRC's June special inspection found that Southern did not adequately separate safety and non- safety-related cables for reactor coolant pumps and equipment designed to safely shut down the reactor. read more

There were instances where the company did not report construction quality issues related to the safety-related electrical raceway system and enter them into its corrective action program, it added.

NRC said it would not authorize the company to load fuel and operate Unit 3 until its construction is complete and the standards identified in its combined license are met.

In an emailed response to Reuters, Georgia Power said "many of these issues were already identified by Southern Nuclear and self-reported to the NRC. Corrective action plans have been in place, and work has been underway for months to resolve these issues, in close coordination with the NRC."

Georgia Power, which owns 45.7% of Vogtle, projects a Unit 3 in-service date in the second quarter of 2022 and Unit 4 in the first quarter of 2023. read more

Other Vogtle owners include Oglethorpe Power Corp (30%), Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (22.7%) and Dalton Utilities (1.6%).

Oglethorpe Power Corporation is expecting commercial operation dates of June 2022 and June 2023 for Vogtle units 3 and 4 respectively, the company said in an investor briefing on Thursday.

CEO Michael Smith said that while Southern Nuclear and Bechtel are working toward "more aggressive" target dates, the company had "decided to add in an extra layer of conservatism" to both its expected commercial operation dates and budget allocation.

Bechtel is responsible for completing construction of Vogtle Units 3 and 4.

The Vogtle reactors are the only nuclear units under construction in the United States and will be the country's first new reactors to enter service since 2016.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis

