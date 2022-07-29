U.S. NTSB to probe Connecticut transit EV New Flyer bus fire

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Friday it will investigate a fire that destroyed a CTtransit New Flyer XE40 battery electric bus in Hamden, Connecticut on July 23.

The NTSB probe is in parallel to the Connecticut State Police fire origin and cause investigation that is ongoing.

CTtransit decided to remove its fleet of 12 electric buses from use until a full investigation is completed, the state transportation department said Friday.

New Flyer, a unit of NFI Group (NFI.TO), did not immediately comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.