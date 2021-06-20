U.S. NTSB to probe highway crash that killed 10 in Alabama

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Sunday it would investigate a highway crash in Alabama that killed nine children and a young father when a van and other vehicles slammed together during Tropical Storm Claudette.

The NTSB said a team of 10 investigators would focus on the role of vehicle technologies like forward collision warning systems, fuel tank integrity, motor carrier operations and occupant survivability.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.