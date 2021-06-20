Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. NTSB to probe highway crash that killed 10 in Alabama

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Sunday it would investigate a highway crash in Alabama that killed nine children and a young father when a van and other vehicles slammed together during Tropical Storm Claudette.

The NTSB said a team of 10 investigators would focus on the role of vehicle technologies like forward collision warning systems, fuel tank integrity, motor carrier operations and occupant survivability.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney

