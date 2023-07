WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is probing an engine fire that occurred last week on a Boeing (BA.N) 737 Max plane operated by United Airlines (UAL.O) at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, the agency said in a report on Friday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.