Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. offers $10 million for tips on foreign hackers

1 minute read

A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday offered up to $10 million for information that can identify or locate malicious cyber actors working at the behest of a foreign government to target critical U.S. infrastructure.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that "certain malicious cyber operations targeting U.S. critical infrastructure may violate the CFAA (Computer Fraud and Abuse Act)" and that it has "set up a Dark Web (Tor-based) tips-reporting channel to protect the safety and security of potential sources."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:07 AM UTCMany Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory

Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states, is largely misunderstood among the general public, even by those who say they are familiar with what it teaches about racism in America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

United States'If you don't leave, you're dead': Oregon wildfire forces hundreds from homes
United StatesU.S. House select committee announces first hearing to probe Jan. 6 attack
United StatesBiden backs $3.5 trln spending plan, Republicans blast massive package
United StatesU.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang