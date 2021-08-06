Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. opens safety probe into Mercedes vans used for Amazon deliveries, ambulances

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into reports some 2019 (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans configured for use as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) delivery vehicles or ambulances roll away shortly after being shifted to park.

The agency said it had 11 reports of the issue after vehicles were shifted to park using the Auto-P function. NHTSA said it had reports of eight crashes and one injury related to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. The agency did not disclose the total number of vehicles under investigation. Daimler and Amazon did not immediately comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:14 AM UTCAnalysis: Trump's new challenge: How to spend $90 million

Donald Trump's Save America fundraising committee has raised more than $90 million since his election defeat last year, one of the biggest hauls by any Republican group.

United StatesU.S. Senate to try to finish $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Saturday
United StatesFactbox: COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to vaccine requirements
United StatesNorwegian Cruise Line urges judge to block Florida vaccine passport ban
United StatesU.S. nurses' COVID-19 grief pours out online: 'I just don't want to watch anyone else die'