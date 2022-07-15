U.S. orders another 2.5 mln doses of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine

Gary Sacks receives a monkeypox vaccination at the Northwell Health Immediate Care Center at Fire Island-Cherry Grove, in New York, U.S., July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has ordered another 2.5 million doses of Bavarian Nordic's (BAVA.CO) vaccine for use against monkeypox, the Danish vaccine maker said on Friday.

The vaccine, Jynneos, is cleared in the United States for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease among adults.

The United States had ordered 500,000 doses of the vaccine in June, followed by another 2.5 million earlier this month, as it ramps up its fight against a global outbreak of the viral disease which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions.

Around 60 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with confirmed cases crossing 11,500. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.