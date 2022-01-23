U.S. orders departure of Ukraine embassy staff family members

A view shows the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday said it was ordering the departure of eligible family members of staff from its embassy in Ukraine and that all citizens should consider leaving due to the threat of military action from Russia.

U.S. and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at talks on Friday and Moscow has been massing troops on the border with its neighbor. read more

On Sunday, Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv. read more

The State Department said it was authorizing the "voluntary departure of U.S. direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action."

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.