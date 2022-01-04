U.S. panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity from Fox News looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 is seeking information from Fox News host Sean Hannity in relation to its investigation.

"The Select Committee is seeking information from Sean Hannity about information relevant to the committee's investigation into the violent attack of January 6th and its causes," Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, and Liz Cheney, its vice chair, said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

