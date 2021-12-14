U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak suspends vaccine mandate for employees

An Amtrak train is parked at the platform inside New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest train hub, which will be closing tracks for repairs causing massive disruptions to commuters in New York City, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said on Tuesday it will temporarily suspend a vaccine mandate for employees and now no longer expects to be forced to cut some service in January.

In a memo seen by Reuters, Amtrak said it would allow employees who were not vaccinated to get tested.

Currently, fewer than 500 active Amtrak employees are not in compliance. Last, week the railroad told Congress it anticipated "proactively needing to temporarily reduce some train frequencies across our network" because of the mandate.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

