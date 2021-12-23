U.S. pauses allocation of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibodies

A vial of Regeneron monoclonal antibody sits on a medical table as registered nurse Jessica Krumwiede attempts to find a vein to administer it to Cathy Hardin, who was vaccinated prior to testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Center in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has paused the distribution of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N), saying the therapies were unlikely to be effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The variant has become the dominant strain in the United States with lightning speed, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country's testing infrastructure.

The halt on the allocation of the therapies will continue until new data emerges on their efficacy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response said in a joint statement on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3swKi4m)

German researchers have also found that Eli Lilly and Regeneron's treatments lose most of their effectiveness when exposed to Omicron in laboratory tests. read more

The U.S. agencies, however, said GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology's (VIR.O) rival drug sotrovimab appeared to work against Omicron.

Sotrovimab shipments, which were paused last month pending efficacy data against the variant, have resumed and delivery of 55,000 doses of the drug has begun, the agencies said. (https://bit.ly/3EpPqcX)

