Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. President Biden approves federal aid to Tennessee after flooding

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of Afghanistan, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 22, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in the state of Tennessee and ordered federal aid, after record downpours and flash flooding left at least 21 dead over the weekend, the White House said in a statement.

The president has ordered federal aid to help local rescue efforts, with the action making funding available to affected people in Humphreys County, the White House said.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:38 AM UTC

In farewell to New Yorkers, Cuomo says it's 'unfair' he had to resign

In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him.

United States
Facing divisions, U.S. House Democrats postpone vote on $3.5 trln Biden plan
United States
R. Kelly accuser tells of singer's violence, control
United States
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to join executives at White House cybersecurity meeting -source
United States
With holidays around the corner, Walmart starts last mile delivery service