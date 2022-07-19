U.S. President Biden to deliver remarks on climate crisis Wednesday

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to discuss ways to tackle the climate crisis during a trip to Somerset, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, the White House said.

Two U.S. Senate Democrats urged Biden on Monday to declare a climate emergency and use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems including solar panels.

A White House official said on Tuesday that Biden has made clear that if the Senate did not act, he will. "We are considering all options and no decision has been made," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Nandita Bose; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.